Housebuilders help Britain's FTSE find solid ground
LONDON, June 14 A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.
MADRID Nov 29 Spanish retail sales fell by 7.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data showed on Tuesday after a revised fall of 5.6 percent in September. The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the 16th month in a row of falling retail sales data. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Nigel Davies)
LONDON, June 14 A rise in housebuilders underpinned gains on Britain's top share index on Wednesday following a well-received update from mid cap Bellway, with a weaker pound also lending support.
FRANKFURT, June 14 Munich, home to German carmaker BMW, is considering banning diesel vehicles because of "shocking" nitrogen oxides emissions in the Bavarian capital, its mayor told a newspaper on Wednesday.