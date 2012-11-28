BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
MADRID Nov 28 Spanish retail sales fell by 9.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data showed on Wednesday, after a revised fall of 11.0 percent in September.
September data was revised down marginally from a fall of 10.9 percent, which was the sharpest fall on record.
The data from the National Statistics Institute for October marked the 28th month in a row of falling retail sales data. The consensus forecast for October was for a fall of 11.5 percent.
Retail sales data have been hit sharply from September at the onset of a rise in value-added tax to 21 percent, up three percentage points, hurting an already fragile consumer sector. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sarah White)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.