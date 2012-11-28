(Repeats with no changes to text)

MADRID Nov 28 Spanish retail sales fell by 9.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data showed on Wednesday, after a revised fall of 11.0 percent in September.

September data was revised down marginally from a fall of 10.9 percent, which was the sharpest fall on record.

The data from the National Statistics Institute for October marked the 28th month in a row of falling retail sales data. The consensus forecast for October was for a fall of 11.5 percent.

Retail sales data have been hit sharply from September at the onset of a rise in value-added tax to 21 percent, up three percentage points, hurting an already fragile consumer sector.