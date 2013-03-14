UPDATE 2-Italy's Eni signs LNG deal in Mozambique, raising hopes of gas boom
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia (Adds value of the project in paragraph 3)
MADRID, March 14 Spanish retail sales fell by 10.2 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in January, official data showed on Thursday after a revised fall of 11.4 percent in December.
Retail sales last grew in June, 2010, according to data from the National Statistics Institute. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Mozambique well positioned to supply Asia (Adds value of the project in paragraph 3)
* Audi issues recall note, to start software updates in July (Adds detail and background)