UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro posts consumer electronics loss, hit by investment
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
MADRID, April 29 Spanish retail sales fell by 8.9 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in March, official data showed on Monday day after a revised fall of 7.7 percent in February.
The data from the National Statistics Institute marked the thirty third month in a row of falling retail sales data. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
(Adds company news items, futures) May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc s