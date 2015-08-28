MADRID Aug 28 Spanish retail sales rose at their fastest pace in seven months in July, data showed on Friday, as shoppers drive a sharp rebound in the economy.

Sales rose 4.1 percent in July, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, up from a revised 2.4 percent in June and greatly outpacing a 0.9 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. That was the 12th monthly rise in a row for the volatile metric. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)