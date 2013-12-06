MADRID Dec 6 Spanish retailers will take on
five percent more staff for Christmas than they did last year,
another sign the moribund Spanish economy may be on the upturn.
"Retailers are optimistic about the upcoming Christmas
period ... because in the last few months a fall in sales has
stabilised, there has been a slight recovery in consumer
confidence and the jobs market has also started to stabilise,"
national retail association ANGED said in a statement.
In addition, public-sector workers will get their customary
double-wage payment at Christmas, which the government withdrew
in 2012 as part of the austerity measures aimed at shrinking the
public deficit. Spanish public-sector workers are traditionally
paid over 14 salaries per year.
Most of the retailer contracts will be offered to people
under 30. Some 6,000 jobs will be created by service providers
related to ANGED, an association of such retailers as the
department store El Corte Ingles and hypermarket Carrefour
.
Almost 6 million people are unemployed in Spain, just under
26 percent of the population. Joblessness among young people is
close to 60 percent. Unemployment surged after a long property
bubble burst in 2008.
Spain's economy grew 0.1 percent in the third quarter from
the second, according to statistics institute INE. The Bank of
Spain expects growth to continue in the fourth quarter, citing
improved confidence amongst retailers and households.
[ID;nL5N0JC4HV] But until more people find jobs, the recovery is
likely to be muted.
Retail sales dropped in October, but by just 0.5 percent,
the smallest contraction since June 2010, suggesting some
confidence may be returning. More indications of the mood on the
high street will come next week with results from Spanish
clothing giant Inditex on Wednesday. [ID;nL5N0JB2HX]
Spain's Christmas shopping period lasts until presents are
traditionally given at the end of the holiday period on the
Epiphany, Jan. 6.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Larry King)