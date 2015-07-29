(Recasts to focus on economy, adds quotes)
By Sarah White
MADRID, July 29 Spanish retail sales rose in
June at their slowest pace in seven months, after a big spike in
spending by households in the past year as the economy emerged
from a deep crisis.
Sales rose 2.3 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis in June,
the 11th straight month in a row, data from the National
Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.
That was down from 3.1 percent growth in May. On a
month-on-month basis, Spanish retail sales dropped 0.8 percent,
the steepest fall in a year and a half.
Improving consumer demand has fed into Spain's recovery from
a prolonged downturn, which eroded wages and cost more than 3
million jobs, pushing many families to cut back on purchases.
The economic turnaround is now taking root, after Spain
exited recession in mid-2013, though the breakneck pace of
expansion in household consumption could ease, analysts say.
"The type of dynamism in consumption we've seen in the
recent past is hard to sustain over time," said Jose Luis
Martinez, an economist at Citi in Madrid, adding that a more
stable pattern of growth in retail sales may now emerge.
The Spanish economy as a whole may have reached its peak
growth rate in the second quarter, Martinez added.
"This does not mean we're seeing the start of a deep
slowdown, but that it probably can't keep up this pace," he
said.
Spain reports preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data
for the second quarter on Thursday, expected to be at least as
high as the 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth registered in
the January-March period.
The centre-right government, which is counting on the
economic recovery to help its chances of re-election at the end
of the year, projects output will jump 3.3 percent in 2015.
Recovering bank lending has partly helped the consumption
pick-up, and unemployment is now falling.
But at 22.4 percent of the workforce, it is still higher
than anywhere else in the euro zone, bar Greece.
That will remain a drag on spending after the initial
rebound effect, during which Spaniards replaced household
equipment such as washing machines.
Other motors of growth in Spain, including exports, tourism
and industry, will need to offset an expected dip in consumer
spending next year to keep fuelling recovery, economists say.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Catherine Evans)