(Adds detail, quote)
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID Aug 28 Spanish retail sales rose at
their fastest pace in seven months in July, data showed on
Friday, with falling prices increasing shoppers' purchasing
power to drive a sharp rebound in the economy.
Spain posted its fastest quarterly pace of growth since
early 2007 on Thursday, with the economy expanding 1.0 percent
in the second quarter, more than three times the euro zone
average.
Retail sales rose 4.1 percent in July, the National
Statistics Institute (INE) said, up from a revised 2.4 percent
in June and well clear of a 0.9 percent forecast in a Reuters
poll. That was the 12th straight monthly rise for what has in
past been a volatile indicator.
The sharp rise was boosted by a weaker oil price and greater
spending by the government ahead of a general election later
this year and was likely to run out of steam next year, analysts
said.
"This very strong boost we've seen around the middle of the
year in consumer spending will fade in time," said Jennifer
McKeown, analyst at Capital Economics.
"Spain is still very much reliant on its domestic economy -
which is performing well - but it would be wrong to assume that
this can continue."
Inflation data also published on Friday showed how falling
prices are feeding into Spain's consumer boom.
EU-harmonised consumer prices fell by 0.5 percent
year-on-year in August, undercutting a consensus forecast of
-0.2 percent and a July reading of 0.0 percent.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary and
John Stonestreet)