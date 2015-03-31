MARCH, March 31 Spanish retail sales rose for the seventh straight month in February, a fresh indication that Spain's traditional economic motor of domestic demand is kicking back in after hitting low levels in a protracted economic crisis.

The Bank of Spain forecasts the country's economy will grow by about 2.8 percent in 2015 after a deep recession ended in mid-2013. But internal demand, traditionally about two-thirds of gross domestic product, is being dragged down by sky-high unemployment.

Sales rose 2.7 percent on a calendar-adjusted basis in February, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday, following a revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

Retail sales have grown in 10 of the past 11 months after mostly falling over a three-year period. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Tomas Cobos)