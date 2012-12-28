(Adds detail)
MADRID Dec 28 Spanish retail sales dropped 7.8
percent year-on-year in November, data showed on Friday, marking
29 months of straight falls in a recession-hit country where the
consumer outlook is grim.
The calendar-adjusted figure compares to a slide of 9.7
percent in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected
sales to drop 10 percent in November.
Retail sales have been particularly weak since Spain's
government hiked value added tax to 21 percent from 18 percent
on Sept. 1, with that month's 11 percent drop the sharpest fall
on record, according to the National Statistics Institute.
Consumer confidence has plummeted in Spain, where one in
four of the workforce is jobless and the economy is not expected
to grow until 2014.
Sales in the retail sector officially start next month, but
shops are already offering discounts on some items. Spain's
trade federation said Christmas shopping did not go as well as
expected and sales were down compared to 2011.
Spaniards were expected to spend 3.9 percent less on
Christmas this year, cutting back on food, gifts and
entertainment, according to a Deloitte study.
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by John Stonestreet)