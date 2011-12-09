LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - A recent court filing by a Spanish securitisation fund management company, against a mortgage lender claiming that the origination of a large proportion of mortgage loans was in breach of the documents, is undermining one of the main premises of securitisation - the de-linking of the portfolio from the originator. This is the first instance of such an action, and does little to improve the reputation of an already beleaguered Spanish mortgage market.

The deal is question is TDA 28, which has already hit the headlines for the wrong reasons with numerous downgrades and interest deferral trigger breaches. These breaches, caused by cumulative defaults exceeding predetermined limits at each tranche, divert cash to the top of the capital structure rather than paying junior bondholders the interest they are due.

With 17.5% of the current pool balance in default, according to Fitch, there is simply not enough performing collateral to support even the most senior tranche.

The latest blow to the issue follows an audit of the portfolio, which found that 44% of the mortgages (62% of the current balance) originated by Credifimo were in breach of the documentation. This amounts to EUR173.927m, from 1,721 mortgages.

SPV fund manager Titulizacion de Activos (TdA) requested that Credifimo buy back the anomalous mortgages in an attempt to clean up the portfolio, but it did not, and so the fund manager has taken legal action to force it to do so. The near-term performance of the portfolio, therefore, depends on the outcome of the case.

As outlined by Conor O'Toole, head of European ABS research at Deutsche Bank in a report, if the court case is successful in forcing Credifimo to buy back the mortgages, or if the seller reverses its original refusal to do so, it will result in an immediate and positive impact on the payment rate. But this will only be a temporary phenomenon, as the payment rate will no doubt plummet at the subsequent disbursement date.

ORIGINATOR RISK

Either way, the legal action ties the portfolio performance to the originator and, as O'Toole explained, introduces originator risk to the securitisation through the seller having to buy back ineligible mortgages. There are some precedents in the US market, such as Ameriquest and Ownit collapsing before they could uphold their representations and warranties on the portfolio, O'Toole added.

Fitch is concerned about the potential threat to other deals exposed to Credifimo mortgages, and so has put all tranches rated above Triple C in TDA 28 on Rating Watch Negative. Three other TDA deals in which Credifimo provides collateral have also been put on Watch Negative until the ratings agency can ascertain the magnitude of the non-compliance.

These deals are TDA 24, 25 and 27, where the exposure to Credifimo-originated mortgages ranges from 17.8% to as high as 76.2% of the original collateral balance.

This trio of RMBS has already suffered negative rating action, but based on poor performance rather than any indications of legal proceedings, and Fitch does have a dim view of the programme.

Evidence of this is Fitch's zero recovery assumption on most of the tranches. Classes C and D (two tranches out of the five forming the capital structure) in TDA 24, Classes B, C and D of TDA 25 (three of four tranches), Notes D to F of TDA 27 (three of seven tranches) and Classes B to F in TDA 28 are not expected to generate any recoveries at all.

To compound the problems for this transaction, the senior-most tranche is undercollateralised by up to 15%.