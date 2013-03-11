MADRID, March 11 Spain is trying to find a way
to rescue 10 financially-troubled toll road concessions without
adding to the country's budget deficit, a transport sector
source with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
The toll roads, built during Spain's construction boom
before the 2008 financial crisis, have run into financial
difficulties because of the country's recession.
The roads, many of them near Madrid, never saw the level of
traffic they had expected and have run up debts of more than 3.5
billion euros ($4.54 billion), according to estimates in the
Spanish press.
The Public Works Ministry is in talks with banks and toll
road operators on a solution, the source said.
"The talks are looking at a series of options including
creditors assuming losses," the source said. The source also
said the ministry would create a holding company to absorb the
concessions.
The source said the government would only take action that
did not increase Spain's budget deficit, which came in at 6.7
percent of economic output in 2012, overshooting a target of 6.3
percent.
"They are bending over backwards to look for a solution to
the problems faced by the toll roads - some have started
insolvency proceedings - while at the same time trying to avoid
increasing the national deficit," the source said.
Shareholders in the toll road concessions include major
Spanish companies Abertis, Acciona, ACS
, Bankia, Ferrovial subsidiary
Cintra, OHL and Sacyr Vallehermoso.
A ministry spokeswoman said the ministry continued to study
different ways to guarantee the sustainability of the toll
roads.
Media reports on Monday said the government hoped to secure
a 1.2 billion euro ($1.56 billion) credit line from banks for
the roads.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Clare Kane;
Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Merriman)