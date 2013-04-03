MADRID A Spanish judge on Wednesday charged Spain's Princess Cristina, King Juan Carlos's younger daughter, in a corruption probe into alleged misuse of public funds by her husband Inaki Urdangarin, a court official said.

"The judge has issued a court ruling in which he calls Cristina de Borbon y Grecia to testify on April 27," the official told Reuters, confirming earlier reports from El Pais newspaper and Cadena Ser radio.

It was not clear on what charges the princess was called to testify by investigating judge Jose Castro but the unprecedented step may increase pressure on the monarch to abdicate after a series of gaffes in recent months.

Spain's Royal Palace was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Julien Toyer)