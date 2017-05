BARCELONA, Spain, March 30 Spain's Banco Sabadell, which last year bought Britain's TSB from Lloyds, is not planning to make any more acquisitions in the United Kingdom, Chairman Josep Oliu said.

"For the moment the answer is no," Oliu told journalists at an event in Barcelona, asked whether the bank was looking at more purchases in Britain. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)