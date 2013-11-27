MADRID Nov 27 Spanish bank Sabadell is negotiating the sale of a portfolio of loans with a face value of 650 million euros ($881.4 million) in a deal in which it expects to earn 45 million euros, the bank said on Wednesday.

Failed loans are a hangover from a Spanish real estate bubble which burst in 2008, leaving banks saddled with billions in bad or doubtful debt.

The bank said it had already written down losses on the loans and a deal to sell the portfolio should be signed in the first two weeks of December, following talks with several investment funds.

Newspaper Expansion reported earlier that potential buyers were Norway's Aktiv Kapital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott. Neither were immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and David Holmes)