BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
MADRID Jan 31 Spain's Santander said on Thursday that it was looking at state-rescued lender Catalunya Banc, which is now being auctioned by the government, with great interest.
"We will study all the possible operations and will be looking at Catalunya Banc with the greatest interest," Santander Chairman Emilio Botin told a news conference, when asked about possible acquisitions in Spain. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r