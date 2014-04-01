MADRID, April 1 Spanish bank Santander's U.S.
unit does not need additional capital after stress tests done by
the Federal Reserve, Chief Executive Javier Marin said on
Tuesday.
Marin said its U.S. arm Sovereign would have to adjust and
improve some parts of its capital plan to resubmit to the
Federal Reserve, but the changes would be qualitative rather
than quantitative.
The U.S. central bank last week said Santander's plan for
dealing with a stressed financial circumstances had "widespread
and significant deficiencies" across its capital planning
processes. Those included specific problems in governance,
internal controls, risk management and its assumptions and
analysis that support capital planning.
