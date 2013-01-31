* Santander reports 2012 results before market open
* Property provisions in Spain could halve profits -poll
* Capital gains and overseas growth potential in focus
* Rising bad loans in Spain, Brazil also in spotlight

MADRID, Jan 31 Santander's efforts to
cope with rising bad loans and to store up capital will come
under scrutiny on Thursday when the Spanish bank reports 2012
results hurt by big provisions on soured real estate assets in
its home market.
Performance in countries such as Brazil will be particularly
in focus as the euro zone's biggest bank, which generates the
bulk of its income outside Spain, combats domestic problems,
including growing loan defaults as unemployment spirals in a
prolonged recession.
Santander is expected to finish booking all of the
provisions enforced by Spain's government against rotten
property loans and assets in the fourth quarter, which could cut
yearly earnings in half.
The bank's net income for 2012 is set to fall 54 percent to
2.48 billion euros ($3.37 billion), a Reuters poll of analysts
showed. Santander had already made just over 5
billion euros of property provisions in the first nine months of
the year, covering 90 percent of what it needed to book.
The writedowns have hurt all Spanish banks, tipping some
like smaller, domestic-focused ones like Sabadell into
the red in the fourth quarter. The lenders were
crippled by a real estate bubble that burst five years ago,
pushing Spain to try and clean up the sector once and for all
last year.
The country took 40 billion euros in European aid for
lenders that couldn't cope and needed fresh capital.
Healthier lenders such as Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
and top player Santander have instead focused on
building up capital alone, though that has come at a potential
cost to future earnings.
Santander has sold some Latin American businesses and also
raised $4 billion by listing 25 percent of its Mexican operation
in September.
Investors will be looking for signs that the bank can keep
notching up capital gains and drive earnings growth, especially
as non-performing loans begin to edge up in key markets such as
Latin America, pushing up provisioning.
The slowing economy of Brazil, which drives 26 percent of
Santander's profits, is a particular concern, pushing some
analysts to prefer the stock of BBVA, a bank more exposed to
Mexico. BBVA reports 2012 earnings on Friday.
"We continue to prefer Mexico over Brazil, and we believe it
will offer more relative support to results in BBVA versus
Santander," analysts at Nomura said.
The delayed listing of Santander's UK branch will be one
focus on Thursday, as a potential outing edges closer, while
overseas acquisitions and joint-ventures have also been on the
cards.
The bank is close to a deal with the U.S.'s Chrysler Group
to set up an in-house financing arm, according to recent media
reports.
($1 = 0.7370 euros)
