MADRID, Sept 25 Spain's Santander is aiming for an extra 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in cost savings by 2016, on top of 500 million euros from synergies already announced, according to a presentation by Chief Executive Javier Marin.

According to a presentation by Marin to investors at a conference in London on Thursday and published on its website, Santander is also predicting that pre-tax profits in Spain will improve by about 3 billion euros between 2012 and 2016.