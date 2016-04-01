MADRID, April 1 Spain's largest bank Santander plans to close around 450 small domestic branches as part of an overhaul in response to rising regulatory costs and a push into digital services, a source close to negotiations with unions over the closures said.

Spain has long been among the European countries with the most bank branches per head of population and many lenders still have larger than average networks, even after cutting staff and shutting outlets in the wake of a deep financial crisis in 2012.

Like peers worldwide, Spanish lenders are also trying to cope with a shift to online and mobile-based business, as well as with rising expenses derived from regulatory demands to boost capital and risk controls.

There is also the threat of nascent "fintech" rivals exploiting new technology opportunities.

"Banks in Spain, like in the rest of the Eurozone, suffer the consequences of low interest rates, increased competition for a limited amount of new business, and the threat from fintech entrants," Citi analysts said in a note.

"In the absence of consolidation (for the moment), cost cutting in Spain is one of the very few levers left to maintain/increase earnings," the Citi analysts noted. "If the announcement comes to pass, Santander will have fired the starting shot on another round of cost-cutting in Spain."

Of Santander's 3,467 branches in Spain, the plan is to close around 450, the source said. Many are very small and nearly three quarters have between one and three workers, the source added, without detailing how many employees many be at risk of redundancy or the timeframe for the closures.

Santander declined to comment.

The bank will shut 425 branches before the end of this year, according to a statement posted late on Thursday on the website of the country's largest union, Comisiones Obreras.

Santander's corporate centre, which serves as its central planning unit and manages other businesses, will also be subject to cuts, the source familiar with the discussions said.

Around 1,000 Santander employees out of just over 30,000 in Spain could be affected by the branch closures and changes to the corporate centre, Expansion newspaper reported on Friday, without saying where it got the information.

Other European banks, including in France and Britain, have also been shutting branches or grouping smaller offices into bigger, refurbished ones than can offer a range of services.

Santander will also be upgrading some 350 larger offices this year, fitting them with more modern ATMs, the source said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day and Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes)