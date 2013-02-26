MADRID Feb 26 Spain's former government
overstepped its powers by scrapping Santander chief
executive Alfredo Saenz's criminal record in 2011, according to
a Supreme Court ruling that partially overturned his pardon.
The court's ruling, which it published in full on Tuesday
after deciding to reinstate Saenz's criminal record two weeks
ago, is the latest twist in a long-running case that could
possibly see the CEO barred from banking or sanctioned.
Spain's Supreme Court blasted the former socialist
government of Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero - which approved the
pardon in its last cabinet meeting before leaving office at the
end of 2011 - for pushing its powers too far when it forgave
Saenz, convicted in 2009 for false accusation against debtors.
"It was more than the simple pardon of the sentence ...
there was an intention to eliminate whatever problem or obstacle
there could be to the exercise of the banking profession derived
from the existence of a criminal record," the ruling said.
Spain's rules on banking ethics, which define the criteria
by which bankers are deemed to be fit and proper, would in most
cases bar a person with a criminal record.
Saenz must now bear the consequences of his criminal record,
even though the cancellation of his three-month jail sentence
still stands, the Supreme Court ruled.
"Taking the pardon any further is not only against the law
relating to pardons but is also against the constitution," the
Supreme Court said.
The Bank of Spain, which will have to settle the fate of
Saenz, 70, has yet to say anything on the case and declined to
comment on Tuesday.
Rules on banking ethics, which date back to 1995, are set to
change shortly. Spain is in the process of adopting new ones
that would give the Bank of Spain the final say when deciding
whether someone can be a banker or not, effectively giving it
more flexibility.
(Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)