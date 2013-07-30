EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, July 30 Spain's biggest bank Santander on Tuesday said net profit rose 29 percent in the first six months of 2013 to 2.25 billion euros ($2.98 billion), in line with analysts' expectations.
The bank, which makes half of its profit in Latin America, said net interest income, a measure of its earnings from loans, fell 13 percent in the period to 13.37 billion euros.
Santander said it planned to always maintain a 'fully-loaded' Basel III capital ratio of 9 percent - which takes into account changes that have to be made by 2019 under stricter international capital rules being phased in as of 2014.
The bank had previously guided that it would reach a 'fully-loaded' Basel III capital ratio of 8 percent by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Edited by Fiona Ortiz)
