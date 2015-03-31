MADRID, March 31 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb more than doubled its net loss in 2014 to 585 million euros ($628 million), a figure that shows the work still to be done in cleaning up the country's financial sector.

Sareb made provisions on its troubled loans of 719 million euros, even though property prices are starting to stabilise in Spain after a six-year slump. The "bad bank" said this was to reflect problems with unpaid loans that do not carry guarantees.

Operational since 2013, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land, buildings and loans inherited from bailed-out banks. The aim was to draw a line under Spain's banking and property woes and to sell assets back to the market.

($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; writing by Sarah Morris)