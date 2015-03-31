MADRID, March 31 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb more
than doubled its net loss in 2014 to 585 million euros ($628
million), a figure that shows the work still to be done in
cleaning up the country's financial sector.
Sareb made provisions on its troubled loans of 719 million
euros, even though property prices are starting to stabilise in
Spain after a six-year slump. The "bad bank" said this was to
reflect problems with unpaid loans that do not carry guarantees.
Operational since 2013, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in
land, buildings and loans inherited from bailed-out banks. The
aim was to draw a line under Spain's banking and property woes
and to sell assets back to the market.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
(Reporting By Sarah White; writing by Sarah Morris)