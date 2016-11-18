MADRID Nov 18 A Spanish consortium which is
building a high-speed rail link between Mecca and Medina has
reached a preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia to finalise the
works after a series of delays and setbacks, Spain's public
works ministry said on Friday.
The Al Shoula consortium - made up of 12 Spanish companies
including builder OHL and engineering and defence
company Indra as well as two Saudi firms - had become
embroiled in a dispute over payments with the Saudi government.
"This preliminary deal resolves the problems that arose on
both sides during the process, clearing the way for the works to
be finalised," the Spanish government said in a statement.
The consortium's contract to finish and maintain the
Haramain high speed railway is worth 6.7 billion euros ($7.11
billion).
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
