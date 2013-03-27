LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Cajamar Caja Rural has announced
its intention to place a Spanish securitisation backed by loans
to SMEs with investors, in a rare move for peripheral
originators.
Deals from these jurisdictions post-crisis have mostly been
retained for central bank repo as public funding costs have been
too costly.
However, prices for European securitised bonds have rallied,
which should assist the originator. Generic Spanish SME paper
with a 3-year average life is quoted around 295bp, according to
data compiled by JP Morgan analysts. This is slightly softer
than in February, but still the lowest level since June 2008.
The new transaction, IM Cajamar Empresas 5, is EUR675m in
size, of which EUR175m of fixed rate 1.7-year Class A1 bonds
will be offered.
These carry ratings of A+/A from Fitch and DBRS, as does the
retained EUR365m Class A2. A EUR135m CCC/CCC rated Class B will
also be retained.
The originator and JP Morgan are joint arrangers, with the
investment bank acting as sole lead manager on the offering. The
transaction results from a reverse enquiry for a protected order
on the Class A1.
The underlying pool is valued at EUR793.3m, with 15% of the
loans paying fixed rate of interest and the remaining 85% being
floating rate. There is no interest rate swap, however. Launch
and pricing is expected the week commencing April 1. The
announcement follows just a week after Cajamar bought back
EUR115m of RMBS notes in its tender offer.
Post-crisis peripheral public securitisation volumes have
been small, with only a limited number of Italian, Spanish and
Portuguese deals conducted.
Italian issuance restarted at the end of 2010 with RMBS, and
auto deals closed in 2012. There have also been some Spanish and
Portuguese trades. Caixa Catalunya sold a government guaranteed
Spanish SME trade in 2010 and Volkswagen priced its Driver
Espana One auto trade in 2011, having been postponed from 2010.
From Portugal, recent placed transactions include consumer
loan ABS Atlantes Finance 5 from Banif in July 2012 - the first
public Portuguese ABS since 2007 - and Lusitano Synthetic from
December 2012.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)