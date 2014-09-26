MADRID, Sept 26 Spanish and Moroccan police have
arrested nine people suspected of belonging to a militant cell
linked to Islamic State, Spain's Interior Ministry said on
Friday.
The ministry said the nine belonged to a group based in the
Spanish enclave of Melilla, on the northern coast of Africa, and
neighbouring Nador, Morocco.
Spanish media reported that one of those arrested was
Spanish and the rest were Moroccan nationals. The Interior
Ministry declined to comment, adding the investigation was still
underway.
Another two men were arrested in Britain on Friday as part
of an operation into Islamist-related militancy as lawmakers
prepared to approve Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to join
U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq.
The two men, who were not named, were arrested on the M6
motorway in England by counter terrorism officers, bringing the
total number of people detained in the British operation to 11
over just two days.
Spain has denounced the threat to security posed by Islamic
State, and is supporting a coalition to fight the group though
it has not taken an active role militarily in Iraq or Syria.
