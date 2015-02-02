The Spanish government and the main opposition party have agreed to pass new measures to combat individuals travelling to fight in radical Islamist groups or acting in "lone wolf" attacks on home soil, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.

The agreement follows last month's attacks by Islamist militants in Paris, which prompted European governments to look at expanding the powers of their security agencies.

New anti-terrorism laws will cover such areas as postings on social media, financing of criminal activity, and travel to war zones, Rajoy said after a signing a deal with Socialist opposition leader Pedro Sanchez.

Judicial and police resources will also be reinforced to tackle all types of terrorism including individuals who act alone.

