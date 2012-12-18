MADRID Dec 18 Spanish companies listed on the country's stock exchange have lost 400 billion euros ($526.5 billion) in market value since the economic crisis began five years ago, the head of the exchange operator BME said on Tuesday.

Spain's publicly listed firms' market capitalisation has dropped to 900 billion euros from a value of 1.3 trillion euros in the last five years, BME figures showed.

Equity markets have stabilised to some extent due to progress restructuring the banking sector, euro zone agreements over Greece and the European Central Bank's promise to buy debt of struggling countries, Antonio Zoido said in an annual speech.

But excessive debt remained a problem for Spain, he said

"The level of debt must be reduced and the crisis has shown that an excess amount of credit does not sustain growth. We need measures which promote a financing model which encourages a lower level of indebtedness," he said.

Spain has jumped to the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis over the last year on concerns the country cannot control its finances in the midst of a prolonged recession and as its banks face a massive capital hole.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he is considering applying for an European rescue package which would kick-start an ECB plan to acquire sovereign debt on the secondary markets, though has held off after debt premiums dropped. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)