A shark is seen at the shore at Playa de Palma beach, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain June 25, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Social Media/via REUTERS

A shark is seen at the shore at Playa de Palma beach, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain June 25, 2017, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Social Media/via REUTERS

Holidaymakers were sent fleeing from a tranquil Mallorca beach after a shark swam to the water's edge and thrashed around in the shallows.

The incident, which took place on Sunday at Platja de Palma and was caught on video and shared thousands of times on social media, was one of several shark sightings on beaches on the Balearic island over the weekend.

Three unidentified species of shark were spotted at another nearby beach on Sunday, with bathers called out of the water by lifeguards. No injuries were reported, media on the island said.

More than 40 species of shark are thought to inhabit the Mediterranean and while attacks on humans are extremely rare, they do occur.

Last month a blue shark was believed to be responsible for an attack that left a bather wounded on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

(Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Alison Williams)