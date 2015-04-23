MADRID, April 23 Around 120 kilos of shipping
fuel has been scraped up off the Spanish Gran Canaria tourist
beaches Veneguera, Tasarte and Taurito, the government said on
Thursday, after a Russian fuel-laden ship sank off the coast
last week.
The situation on the beaches would worsen over the next few
days, the environmentalist group Greenpeace warned in a separate
statement.
The Russian vessel Oleg Naydenov, carrying 1,409 tonnes of
fuel oil, sank late on Tuesday 15 nautical miles south of Gran
Canaria, and is currently leaking 5 - 10 litres of fuel into the
sea per hour, according to the Spanish government.
The Public Works Ministry has sent a robot submarine down to
the wreckage, some 2.4 kilometres deep, to see if the three
known leaks in the hull of the ship can be sealed, the
government said.
