MADRID, July 23 Spain will appeal a European
Union order to recover state aid paid to investors in its
shipyards, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said.
"There is a firm decision to present an appeal," Soria told
state radio late on Monday.
The European Commission ordered Spain last week to recover
aid given to investors, saying the measure gave them an unfair
advantage over rivals..
Shipyard association Pymar has said the European Commission
decision would result in the disappearance of Spanish shipyards
at a time of high unemployment in Spain.
