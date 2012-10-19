MADRID Oct 19 Spain's stock market regulator
said on Friday it would extend a ban on short selling Spanish
securities for a week and said it would apply for the ban to be
extended for a further three months.
The extension on the ban will be welcomed by Spanish banks,
particularly Popular which is expected to launch its
2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital increase in coming days
or weeks.
Spanish financial stocks have been heavily shorted as
investors bet on falling share prices in an economic crisis
gripping the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
