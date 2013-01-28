* Ban is due to lapse by Friday
* Stocks have soared, bond yields fallen, since July turmoil
* Big banks have outperformed the wider market
By Rodrigo De Miguel
MADRID, Jan 28 Spain may end its ban on
short-selling stocks and bonds this week as the euro zone crisis
relents, although controls could stay for bank shares which
speculators targeted heavily during last year's turmoil.
The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has to
announce by Friday whether it will extend the ban, which was
imposed in July during a massive sell off in Spanish sovereign
debt and shares.
Stocks and bonds have since rallied following a European
Union-financed rescue for troubled banks, and Spanish lenders
are now finding it easier to raise funding on the markets.
A CNMV spokesman declined to comment on what the agency will
decide. But with sentiment on Spain vastly improved, analysts
believe the ban on short-selling - when an investor bets that
prices of an asset will fall - can now safely lapse.
"They have no reason anymore to maintain this ban. The debt
risk premium is less volatile and that may be the right time,"
said Ivan San Felix, analyst at Renta 4 brokerage.
The IBEX blue-chip index has soared 40 percent since
July, while the risk premium on Spain's 10-year benchmark bonds
over comparable German bonds has fallen by 300
basis points since its July peak of 640 basis points.
Many Spanish stocks have hitched a ride on the sovereign
spread reduction, soaring as the government took advantage of
sinking borrowing costs to sell billions of euros of bonds in
January and complete 14 percent of its 2013 fund-raising needs.
The short-selling ban was originally imposed for three
months and was renewed in October for the same period, which
ends this week. Italy, France and Belgium have already lifted
short-selling limitations introduced at the same time. Only
Spain and Greece continue to restrict the practice.
A new EU short-selling law came into force in November, so
short-sellers know that the European Securities and Markets
Authority, or ESMA, can step in rapidly in a coordinated way in
the future in case of speculative attacks.
MID-SIZED BANKS WERE MOST HIT
Short positions on the 20 most heavily shorted Spanish
stocks fell to 1.8 percent of the companies' capital in
mid-January from 3.1 percent in July last year, as investors
covered positions, one analyst said, asking not to be named.
Spain's mid-sized banks were among the stocks most affected
by short-selling before the ban. Short positions in Bankinter
represented 6.19 percent of its capital in late July,
and have now fallen to 3.5 percent, according to CNMV data.
Those in Banco Popular fell to 4.17 percent of its
capital as of November from 6 percent in July.
Exane BNP Paribas said in a research note that the companies
that could be most affected by short-selling after the ban is
lifted are Bankinter, wind farm company Acciona, large
bank BBVA and wind turbine maker Gamesa.
This is based on their recent outperformance of the wider
market and the fact that they have enough liquidity for
short-sellers to be interested in them.
In a short sale, an investor borrows financial instruments
and sells them, in the hope of buying them back later at a lower
price and booking a profit before returning them to the original
owner.
Other analysts said the decision to renew the ban last
October was partly due to plans by Banco Popular, a systemic
lender in Spain, to raise more capital.
Since then, the financial sector has received 40 billion
euros in European aid to tackle the damage from the bursting of
a decade-long real estate bubble.
"We believe the ban will be lifted because our view is that
it was renewed to avoid any speculation and any problem around
Popular's capital increase," said Soledad Pellon, market
strategist at IG brokerage. "There is no reason (to enforce the
ban) anymore and the market is ready."
Another option for CNMV could be to lift the ban on
everything apart from banking stocks, analysts say.
This would help to protect the biggest banks from a sharp
drop in their shares, which have soared since last July,
although speculators could simply target other sectors.
"Short-sellers would get into the building sector and that
would be unfair," said Pellon.