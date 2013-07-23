By Jon Nazca
| JUZCAR Spain, July 23
JUZCAR Spain, July 23 A Spanish hilltop village
has found a way to chase away the country's recession blues by
keeping all its buildings blue, the way they were painted in
2011 for a promotion for a cartoon Smurf movie.
"We calculate that around 210,000 tourists have visited us
since we painted ourselves blue two years ago, and people keep
on coming," Juzcar Mayor David Fernandez told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Tourism is one of the few bright spots in Spain's
recession-bound economy.
A traditional village nestled amongst chestnut forests in
the southern region of Andalusia, Juzcar, with a population of
fewer than 250 people, painted everything blue, including its
church and town hall, when it was chosen by Sony Pictures to
host an event to promote the movie "The Smurfs 3D".
Promoters pledged to repaint the town white after the event,
but residents voted to keep it blue because of the economic
benefits brought by Smurf-seeking tourists. The fictional blue
creatures are based on a Belgian cartoon series, where they are
depicted as living in mushroom-like houses.
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White and Michael
Roddy)