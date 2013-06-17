* Spain inaugurates new route between Madrid and Alicante
* Gov't to boost high-speed trains despite budget woes
* Public enthusiasm for expensive trains wanes
By Julien Toyer
ONBOARD MADRID-ALICANTE HIGH-SPEED TRAIN, June 17 (Reuters)
- A one-track dirt road used by local farmers is the main access
to a magnificent glass-and-steel train station in the small city
of Villena, on Spain's latest high-speed rail route.
It is a spanking new 4,500 square meter building -
essentially in the middle of nowhere.
The central government financed the rail route, inaugurated
on Monday, between Madrid and Alicante on the Costa Blanca. The
Valencia regional government was supposed to fund works to
connect it to the nearby motorway and Villena, home to 35,000.
But it ran out of money, leaving the station high and dry.
The disconnect says a lot about both Spain and its current
finances, about a love affair with grand projects to showcase
its modernity and a diminishing ability to pay for them.
The Valencia government has pledged to complete the works
but it is now not clear when and where it will be able to find
the funds as it is already cutting spending on schools and
hospitals as it tries to reduce a deficit.
Ximo Puig, the head of the Socialist opposition in Valencia,
says the station is likely to become yet another white elephant
in a country where dozens of airports, train stations, motorways
or cultural centres built during a decade-long property boom are
under-used or have been abandoned.
"The new route was a much needed infrastructure but there
was a lot of improvisation and a complete lack of planning and
it could all come to nothing, starting with Villena," he told
Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday.
Spain has been in and out of recession since its
credit-driven expansion ended abruptly in 2008, pushing millions
into unemployment and putting the country on the brink of
requesting an international bailout.
In order to meet tough Europe-agreed deficit targets, Spain
has pledged to reform its administration, its public pensions
scheme, its tax system and its energy sector among a list of
close to 100 reforms it committed to implement by 2015.
One thing it will not cut, however, is its plan to add more
fast trains - called AVE, the initials for high-speed in Spanish
and also meaning "bird" - to what is already the second-biggest
high-speed network in the world after China.
MORE TRAINS
Far from scaling down the previous Socialist government's
plans, the centre-right administration of Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy intends to invest more than 25 billion euros over the next
decade to almost double the existing 3,100-kilometers network to
reach regions such as the Basque Country, Galicia or Murcia.
Rajoy, who rode the debut train service from Madrid to
Alicante on Monday with Spain's Prince Felipe, said in a speech
in Alicante that building AVE trains would remain a priority.
"Despite our budget woes, one of the objectives of the
government is to stimulate investments that are truly productive
so that they'll contribute to the shared objective of the
government and the society: the economic recovery and job
creation," he said.
Although Spain's train system as a whole loses money, most
of its high-speed lines break even. However Spain earlier this
month cut service on 41 routes, including some AVE lines,
praised for their comfort and reliability but expensive to
maintain.
Spain's government is drafting a law to reform the railway
system and make it more sustainable.
On many routes, Spanish cities lack the critical size to
make the system sustainable, partly explaining why the
state-owned Renfe train operator and Adif station and rail
company are losing money.
Renfe has a 5 billion-euro debt while Adif, rated as junk by
Moody's investors service, has debt of more than 11 billion
euros.
SPANIARDS ENTHUSIASM
The government aimed to avoid repeating previous mistakes on
the Madrid-Alicante line by using second-hand trains and
reducing the number of daily train journeys. But the
2-billion-euro project may struggle for profitability.
The biggest town on the route is Albacete with only 170,000
inhabitants and the cost of a ticket for a return trip between
Madrid and Alicante on the coast - 125 euros - will be
unaffordable for most Spaniards.
The official projection for passenger capacity on the route
was raised by 40 percent to put it at 2.2 million people every
year, twice the number of people who used the 50-minutes-slower
existing train service in 2012.
AVE believers say that Spain's obsession for high-speed
trains has helped Adif winning majors contracts abroad such as
the one to build a high-speed train to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It
now plans to compete for other projects in Brazil and Russia.
But on board the opening train and at the unfinished
stations along the route, there was little enthusiasm.
In Alicante, about 200 people staged a demonstration against
the new infrastructure and no more than 50 people welcome the
new train at the Villena station.