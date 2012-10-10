NEW YORK Oct 10 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday
cut Spain's sovereign credit rating by two notches to BBB-minus,
citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the
government's policy options to arrest the slide.
The downgrade comes with a negative outlook reflecting the
firm's view that there are significant risks to economic growth
and budgetary performance, plus a lack of a clear direction in
euro zone policies.
S&P's move brings it in line with Moody's Investors
Services, which also has Spain on watch for a downgrade from its
Baa3 rating. Both ratings are just on the cusp of junk status,
while Fitch Ratings has Spain rated BBB, one notch higher but
with a negative outlook.