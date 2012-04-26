NEW YORK, April 26 Standard & Poor's on Thursday
cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A , a two-notch
downgrade, citing its expectation the government's budget
deficit will deteriorate even more than previously thought due
to economic contraction.
The ratings agency put a negative outlook on the credit and
said it believes the government will also have to provide more
financial support for the euro zone nation's banking sector.
Moody's Investors Service rates Spain one notch higher at A3
with a negative outlook, and Fitch Ratings has it two notches
higher at A, also with a negative outlook.
"We think risks are rising to fiscal performance and
flexibility, and to the sovereign debt burden, particularly in
light of the increased contingent liabilities that could
materialize on the government's balance sheet," S&P said in a
statement.