BRIEF-Trilogy International qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Trilogy international partners inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
MADRID, July 8 Spain's stock market regulator said energy and construction company Acciona will enter the Ibex blue-chip index of companies on July 20.
It will replace telecoms company Jazztel, which exits following its purchase by France's Orange. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by John Stonestreet)
* RLJ Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results