BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
MADRID, Sept 20 Spain will name Elvira Rodriguez, a member of Parliament for the ruling conservative People's Party, as the new head of stock exchange regulator CNMV, a government source said on Thursday.
Rodriguez will replace Julio Seguro, who is due to retire. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.