(Updates with stocks resuming trading)

MADRID Jan 18 Trading in several Spanish stocks, including the country's second biggest lender, BBVA , resumed at 1200 GMT on Friday after a halt caused by technical issues.

Spain's stock market regulator said at 1115 GMT that trading in the shares of 10 companies, which also included power group Gamesa, had been interrupted. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Dan Lalor)