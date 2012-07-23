GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
MADRID, July 23 Spain's stock market regulator banned short-selling on all Spanish securities on Monday for three months and said it may extend the ban beyond Oct. 23.
The ban, which will not apply to market makers, will apply to any operation on stocks or indexes, including cash operations, derivatives traded on platforms as well as OTC derivatives, the regulator said in a statement.
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
* Total financings raised in May increased 18% from previous month, and up 125% compared to May 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange