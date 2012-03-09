* Unions fail to reach compromise with government
* First general strike since Sept. 2010
* Likely to have limited support from Spaniards
By Rodrigo De Miguel
MADRID, March 9 Spanish unions voted for a
March 29 general strike on Friday after failing to reach a
compromise with the government on a labour reform which makes it
cheaper to fire workers and more difficult to implement
inflation-linked salary hikes.
The reform is part of the centre-right government's measures
to breathe life back into an economy that is probably already in
recession and to encourage hiring in a country with an
unemployment rate of 23 percent.
Spain's borrowing costs have risen above those of Italy in
recent weeks after Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would
miss a 2012 deficit target agreed with the euro zone and
investors fret that Spain may have to raise more debt.
The government has said it will cut lay-off terms of 45
days' pay for every year worked to employees to 33 days' pay or
just 20 days if the business is facing long-term falling
revenues.
The new measures also cap severance pay at two years' wages,
nearly half its previous limit, and allow employers to ignore
inflation-linked salary rises in times of crisis.
In addition, the new rules make it easier for the government
to fire some kinds of public employees. Collective bargaining
agreements are limited to one company rather than entire sectors
or geographical regions.
According to a recent poll by Metroscopia, 74 percent of
Spaniards say they do not believe the labour reform will help
create jobs. However, in the same poll, 67 percent said a
general strike would not help anything and could make the
economic situation even worse.
Spain's last general strike in September 2010, the country's
first in eight years, disrupted transport and factories but had
limited impact in a country where unions represent less than a
fifth of workers.