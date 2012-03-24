* Train, bus services to be restricted too
* Second nationwide walkout since 2010 set
MADRID, March 24 Train, bus and air traffic will
be severely limited in Spain on Thursday during a general strike
called by unions to protest at high unemployment and changes to
labour laws that will make it cheaper for companies to lay off
employees.
The unions, which represent one in five Spanish workers, and
the government agreed to retain minimum transport services for
Thursday, including only 20 percent of flights between Spanish
and other European airports.
Commuter and subway trains will operate at 35 percent of
normal during peak hours, and 30 percent during non-peak hours,
the public works ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Buses will also run at a level much lower than normal.
Only 10 percent of flights between destinations on the
Spanish mainland will operate, and 50 percent of flights between
the mainland and Spanish islands.
The government's labour market reform is just the latest in
a series of measures Spain has taken in the last two years to
try to make its economy more competitive.
Doubts about Spain's public finances have pushed up the
state's borrowing costs, forcing the government to drastically
cut spending to reduce the public deficit. At the same time,
unemployment has soared to 23 percent and the economy is heading
into its second recession in three years.
A general strike in 2010 had limited impact - mostly on
transport and manufacturing - but this week's walkout could
bring a bigger turnout because the jobless rate has increased
significantly.
Also, in 2010 the Socialists were in power, and now the
centre-right People's Party is in office. Traditionally, the
unions have had a political alliance with the Socialists so
protests have been more muted during periods of Socialist rule.
The unions had proposed even more drastic cuts to public
transport on Thursday, but reached a compromise with the
government. In a country where people depend heavily on public
transport to get to work, the unions depend on cutting transport
services to obtain maximum impact from a strike.