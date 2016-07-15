MADRID, July 15 Pilots at Spanish airline Air
Europa have called a strike for July 30 to Aug. 2 over
grievances including the outsourcing of part of their fleet to
another airline, Aernova, pilots union Sepla said on Friday.
The union said pilots would run minimum services for the
duration of the strike.
Other complaints include alleged discrimination against
pilots who have called for their rights to be respected, as well
as "arbitrarily" adjusted work schedules, the union said.
Spain is expecting a record number of tourists this year as
holiday-makers shy away from regions suffering geopolitical
tensions in northern Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.
