* Spanish bank sub debt may incur losses even before more
junior notes are wiped out
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - New Spanish regulations are set to
turn on their head the usual rules of seniority inherent in debt
restructuring, with holders of restructured subordinated debt
issued by the country's banks potentially suffering even though
owners of hybrid instruments escape being fully wiped out.
A Royal Decree published on August 31 outlined a raft of
special financial sector insolvency reforms that will determine
how stakeholders of institutions that needed fresh capital might
be restructured.
The decree made plain that existing common equity holders
will suffer the first loss and will have to be wiped out before
the value of other instruments start to be written down.
But the new legislation seems to suggest that further losses
would be split "proportionately" between the next most junior
instruments (hybrids such as convertible or preference shares)
and subordinated debt. In a normal bankruptcy process, hybrid
instruments are fully written down before junior bonds are
affected.
"The new law lacks clarity on this point," said Francisco
San Miguel, partner at Spanish law firm Uria Menendez. "Rather
than a hybrid being written off entirely before the subordinated
instrument takes losses, it suggests that a hybrid might take a
haircut of only 60% to its principal and the subordinated bond
would have a haircut of below 60%."
The legislation also states that senior bondholders will not
be affected by any liability exercises.
The decree was enacted as part of the conditions for Spain
to receive EUR100bn from the European Financial Stability
Facility to recapitalise its more stressed banks. These
conditions were set out in a memorandum of understanding between
Spain and the EU authorities on July 20.
"What is the intention of the 'proportionality' phrase?"
asked Inigo Berricano, partner at law firm Linklaters. "Is the
government mainly concerned about the impact on retail investors
who invested in preferred shares? It's clear that shareholders
bear the first loss. Normally, hybrids would then take the next
loss and after that subordinated debt."
If burden-sharing is inflicted in this unusual manner then
there could be litigation from institutional investors that own
subordinated debt, he added. However, the legislation is clear
that investors, bailed-in either voluntarily or mandatorily,
should not suffer a worse loss than if the institution was
liquidated.
"You may be relying on the valuation of a third party in
that circumstance but litigators seeking compensation may find
that an angle to dispute," said Berricano.
HOW MUCH?
Exactly how much capital ailing Spanish banks require should
be revealed later this month when the results of detailed audits
of individual banks are set to be published.
Four banks already owned by the Spanish bank restructuring
fund FROB (Bankia, NCG, Catalunyacaixa and Banco Valencia) will
require capital and an additional 10 institutions may do so as
well. The four FROB banks have EUR6.55bn of Lower Tier 2 debt
outstanding.
The legislation also produced, as expected under July's
European agreement, the broad framework for an asset management
company, or "bad bank", that will take on the problematic assets
of any banks that require FROB money. However, some vital
details were missing on what assets might be transferred and at
what price.
"There is still a lot of detail to come on the bad bank,"
said San Miguel. "There were some words from the economy
minister that real estate assets may be transferred at 'market'
value but the price is ultimately to be set by the Bank of
Spain."
He added: "This is likely to take into account two earlier
Royal Decrees this year which imposed provisioning requirements
on real estate loans. The prices should not be too far from
those resulting values."
Berricano agreed: "Secondary legislation needs to be enacted
to set up the asset management company. This should say how
assets will be valued." The legislation is likely to be enacted
in November.
This delicate task could be vital if private capital is to
be attracted back to Spain. "The eventual price is very
relevant," said San Miguel. "I understand that in Ireland the
prices were too high and that has delayed subsequent sales of
assets. People are looking at parts of Spanish banks but private
investors are likely to wait and see how the new regime is put
into effect."
LIABILITY
The new financial sector resolution reforms were also
intended to incorporate the principles of bailing in bondholders
and other measures as set out in the EU draft directive on
banking resolution and recovery published in early June.
"It is clear in the preamble to the new law that it is
trying to implement the reforms in advance of the draft
directive but recognises that the law may be changed when the
final directive is approved," said Berricano.
The directive is also unclear on how stakeholders in banks
needing restructuring might ultimately be bailed in, beyond
saying that all but secured bondholders might be vulnerable.
This uncertainty could work to Spain's advantage because it
could carry out liability exercises in the next few months
before the EU decides on the final content of the directive.
