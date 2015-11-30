* Spaniards pickier, still poorer than eight years ago
* Grocers with 200-900 mln euros annual turnover seen
vulnerable
* Integration complex, regional factors present hurdles
By Emma Pinedo and Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Nov 30 Spain's patchwork of supermarket
chains, many privately owned, are keeping their heads above
water in the face of a lingering economic crisis and high
unemployment, but the pressure to merge or die is relentless as
hard-up shoppers remain choosy.
A surprising array of businesses make up Spain's grocery
sector, with the five biggest operators -- privately-owned
Mercadona, DIA, Carrefour, Auchan and Eroski
-- barely controlling 50 percent of the market
between them.
Alongside them are dozens of tiny operators, many of which
have become vulnerable as the tepid demand through years of
crisis has depressed prices and whittled down margins.
The fragmented nature of the market is in stark contrast to
the 80 percent dominance of the five biggest chains in the likes
of Britain and France.
If Spain develops in the same way, as many sector experts
believe, a potential 21 billion euros ($22.24 billion) of
revenue would become available as smaller chains merge or
disappear and bigger players, including discounters Aldi
and Lidl, take up the slack.
Ines Gonzalez, a 38-year-old bank employee, is one of a
growing number of Spaniards who have been seduced by Lidl's low
prices and weekly international offers during the crisis.
"They have electronics, clothes, good fresh produce and
sometimes offers from abroad," she said as she lugged two large
shopping bags out of a central Madrid store.
Spain's population has shrunk as 21 percent unemployment
pushes workers to seek jobs elsewhere. Most Spaniards remain
pickier shoppers and many are poorer than eight years ago when a
property bubble burst, though officially the crisis is over.
Along with Mercadona, market leader with a 22.9 percent
market share, Germany's Lidl has hit the right format and is
opening 40 stores a year to Mercadona's 60.
"It may be that there are now customers who don't look so
much at prices as at quality. But the effect of the crisis is
still there and will continue as long as there is high
unemployment and low wages," Madrid-based retail consultant
Carlos Hernandez said.
The most vulnerable grocers are those with annual turnover
of between 200 million euros and 900 million euros, or large
family-run businesses.
"Smaller retailers will start to die. Most of them are
family businesses and it will take a long time still for them to
recognise that they have to do anything," said Gerhard van der
Vorst, a banker who specialises in the retail sector.
"(But) it will happen because technological progress will
force them into it."
Consultant Kantar says that the big six operators increased
their market share by 1.2 percentage points in the first nine
months of this year.
STRONG REGIONAL CHARACTER
The acquisition of family-run businesses that are reluctant
to sell can be a tall order, but the takeover is only the half
of it. Post-deal brand integration brings its own complex
challenge, as seen in DIA's acquisition of El Arbol and some
Eroski stores.
Another consolidation obstacle comes in the form of Spain's
regional loyalties, languages and specialist local retailers.
Regional retailers have withstood pressure partly because of
a special wholesale purchase system that allows them to bid
jointly for supplies. Because of that and the proximity to their
suppliers, regional players still maintain an edge over many
national chains when it comes to fresh produce.
For the moment, many of the grocers to beat are regional
players such as Gadisa in the northwestern region of Galicia,
Alimerka in Asturias and Lupa in Cantabria, both in the north.
"Some of the local chains are doing brilliantly, like
AhorraMas in Madrid, but others are on the edge in terms of
their finances and more than likely will be part of
consolidation," Mirabaud equities analyst Gonzalo Sanz said.
Sales at Madrid chain Unide more than halved to 260 million
euros between 2008 and 2013. It made a failed attempt to merge
with Granada-based Corviran in 2014 and is now seen as a
potential takeover target.
Department store El Corte Ingles, meanwhile, could hive off
its loss-making supermarket chain, which has a 2 percent market
share. Possible buyers could be Valencia's Consum, a winner
during the crisis, with annual turnover of 2 billion euros.
Other potential deals include asset sales to rivals,
analysts say, though brand integration remains a significant
risk factor in such moves.
"(DIA) has yet to demonstrate it can effectively operate
more complex supermarkets and needs to address its own
proposition and brand equity before investors should be
comfortable with a supermarket consolidation drive," according
to Exane BNP Paribas research.
($1 = 0.9444 euros)
(Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Susan Thomas and
David Goodman)