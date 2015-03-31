(Adds details)

MADRID, March 31 Spanish train manufacturer Talgo said on Tuesday it had filed a preliminary prospectus to make a stock market debut, a flotation which a source said could value the company at more than 1 billion euros.

Talgo is the leading supplier of high-speed trains in its home country and made revenue for the year ending Dec. 31 of 384 million euros and adjusted earnings before taxes, interest and amortisations (EBITDA) of 90 million euros.

In a statement, Talgo said it would offer existing ordinary shares from current shareholders to international institutional investors.

About 50 percent of the firm would be sold to investors, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Talgo said the company and its selling shareholders would enter into a 180-day lock-up after the share listing during which they will not be able to dispose of any interest in their shares without the consent of the joint global coordinators.

Spanish bank Santander, JP Morgan and Nomura are acting as joint global coordinators and Talgo has appointed seven additional co-lead managers. Rothschild would act as advisor to the company.

In 2014, Talgo said most of its turnover came from supplying manufacturing and maintenance services outside Spain.