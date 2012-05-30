UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
MADRID May 30 The government's estimations for tax income this year may fall short and spending may be higher than expected, Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Wednesday.
The governor, who announced his resignation on Tuesday, recommended the government bring forward the introduction of a rise in value added tax should the government's deficit objective go off track this year.
The government said it would raise VAT in 2013.
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
LIMA, June 8 Peru's trade surplus widened to $66 million in April from $57 million in April 2016, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)