MADRID, June 28 New tax measures announced by
Spain's treasury minister on Friday will boost revenue by at
least 4.7 billion euros ($6.1 billion), according to a tally of
figures the government provided.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said limiting corporate
tax deduction on portfolio losses would bring in 3.65 billion
euros, while alcohol and tobacco tax increases would raise 700
million euros. A new tax on fluor gases would also add 340
million euros, he said at a news conference in Madrid.
He did not give exact time frames and he did not state the
impact of some of the new taxes and limitations on tax
deductions that he announced at a news conference.