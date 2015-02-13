MADRID Feb 13 A Madrid court has opened
proceedings against two former senior tax officials, in an
investigation over how the tax agency dealt with leaked
information from 2010 on Spaniards with bank accounts in
Switzerland.
At the heart of the case is a 10-day window which Spain's
tax agency gave account-holders in 2010 to get their affairs in
order or face an inspection, according to the court's written
ruling, released on Friday.
Tax inspector unions have long argued that this effective
amnesty should not have been granted and had appealed a previous
court ruling dismissing the case.
The Spanish court probe comes as the leaked information
about customers of HSBC's Swiss private bank, supplied
by former IT employee Herve Falciani, causes a fresh furore more
than four years after the names of some account-holders first
surfaced.
Several media outlets have released more details about those
on the "Falciani list" in recent days, heaping pressure on HSBC
over whether it may have helped clients dodge taxes. It admitted
failing in its Swiss private bank and faces possible
investigations in several countries.
It has also prompted scrutiny of how various governments
have dealt with information at their disposal.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists,
which coordinated the release of details of leaked client data,
said account-holders included the former chairman of Spain's
Santander Emilio Botin, who died last year. A Spanish
probe into his tax affairs was dropped.
